Twitter (TWTR) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nomura boosted their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Twitter from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.83, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.75. Twitter has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.57 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $35,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $74,681.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,145,001 shares of company stock valued at $126,323,836 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Twitter by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.