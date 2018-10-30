Twitter (TWTR) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Twitter from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research set a $46.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $27.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $32.39 on Friday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $482,381.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $35,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,145,001 shares of company stock valued at $126,323,836 over the last three months. 6.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,289,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $449,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,415 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,445,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,400,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $296,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,515 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 76.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,460,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,436,000 after buying an additional 1,064,166 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in Twitter by 2,046.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,102,082 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,365,000 after buying an additional 1,050,737 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.