Twin Disc (TWIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $74.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million.

Twin Disc stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,910. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $253.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.90.

TWIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

