Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,982,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,548,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,830,000 after acquiring an additional 306,851 shares during the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

In other news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 137,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.48 per share, for a total transaction of $6,267,189.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

