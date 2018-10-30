Tucows (TCX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.69

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.69 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 1250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $550.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $81.09 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 5,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $305,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rawleigh Hazen Iv Ralls sold 2,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $38,253.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,697,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 690,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,748,000 after acquiring an additional 29,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,502,000 after acquiring an additional 49,911 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the 2nd quarter worth $4,765,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

