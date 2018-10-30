TTM Technologies (TTMI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $827.14 million.

TTMI traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. 1,478,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,482. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.92. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $716.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.97 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.40.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 3,115 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $58,904.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,893.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian W. Barber sold 1,315 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $25,300.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $525,426. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

