Trv Gp LLC Has $86.97 Million Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM)

Trv Gp LLC cut its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,981,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals makes up about 72.3% of Trv Gp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Trv Gp LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $86,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYTM. RA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $48,195,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,291,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,165 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,708,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,658,000 after purchasing an additional 659,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,069,000 after purchasing an additional 529,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 93.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 361,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $986.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Der Ploeg Leonardus H.T. Van sold 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $947,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. BidaskClub lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.00 price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its peptide candidates include Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat POMC and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trial for Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.