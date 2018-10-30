Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 7,237 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,088,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,388,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,789 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,103,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,389,000 after purchasing an additional 78,797 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,223,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,583 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,910,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,526,000 after purchasing an additional 372,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $952,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Macquarie lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

WFC stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $249.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

