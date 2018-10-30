Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will post $469.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $463.16 million and the highest is $476.77 million. Tripadvisor reported sales of $439.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tripadvisor.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 57,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,077. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $38,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 10,215.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 72.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,728 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 200.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.