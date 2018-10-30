Trinity Industries (TRN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Trinity Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.18. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $930.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Trinity Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Trinity Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 176,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.