TriNet Group (TNET) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-2.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. TriNet Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.42-0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on TriNet Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of TNET traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 2.40. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $60.15.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 74.08% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 9,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $523,672.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,838.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 17,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $869,895.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,464. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

