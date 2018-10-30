TriNet Group (TNET) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-2.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. TriNet Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.42-0.56 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on TriNet Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.
Shares of TNET traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 2.40. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $60.15.
In related news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 9,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $523,672.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,838.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 17,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $869,895.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,464. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
