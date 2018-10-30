TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $110,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $386,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

