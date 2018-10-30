Trex (TREX) Upgraded at Sidoti

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Trex to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

TREX stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,014. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 2.39. Trex has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.10 million. Trex had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 3,051 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $236,116.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,088.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 5,460 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $424,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,493 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Trex by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Trex by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

