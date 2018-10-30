TreeHouse Foods (THS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. TreeHouse Foods has set its Q3 guidance at $0.50-0.60 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $2.05-2.35 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.45.

THS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

