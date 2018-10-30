TransUnion (TRU) Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,859,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,821,000 after buying an additional 2,002,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,095,000 after buying an additional 1,179,299 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 2,426.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,121,000 after buying an additional 712,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,966,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,394,000 after buying an additional 680,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,126,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,323,000 after buying an additional 650,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRU. Bank of America increased their target price on TransUnion from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on TransUnion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

In related news, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $8,774,193.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,676,139.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $318,495.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,456.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 147,336 shares of company stock worth $9,207,630. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.70. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $603.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.92 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

