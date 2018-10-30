TransAlta (TAC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.28). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $345.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.90 million.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TAC stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.