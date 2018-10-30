Traders Sell Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) on Strength on Analyst Downgrade

Investors sold shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on strength during trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $94.00. $100.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $203.23 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $102.85 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Gilead Sciences had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Gilead Sciences traded up $1.16 for the day and closed at $70.90

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GILD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,408,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,502,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $139,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $206,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

About Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

