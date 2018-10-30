Traders Sell Philip Morris International (PM) on Strength (PM)

Traders sold shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $108.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $193.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $84.62 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Philip Morris International had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Philip Morris International traded up $1.46 for the day and closed at $90.46

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 90.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 214.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

