Traders Purchase Large Volume of LivaNova Put Options (LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,555 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,001% compared to the average daily volume of 74 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on LivaNova from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LivaNova to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.08 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas John Manko sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $250,273.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $963,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. grace capital bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,054.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

