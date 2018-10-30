Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ARRIS International (ARRS)

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,582 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,229% compared to the average daily volume of 119 call options.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $36,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,524.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,040 shares of company stock valued at $120,666 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARRIS International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 759,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ARRIS International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,166,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 39,031 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in ARRIS International during the second quarter worth $305,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in ARRIS International by 31.7% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in ARRIS International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised ARRIS International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ARRIS International in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on ARRIS International in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut ARRIS International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ARRIS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

ARRS opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. ARRIS International has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. ARRIS International had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARRIS International will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

