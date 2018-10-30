Traders Buy Shares of Hasbro (HAS) on Weakness Following Analyst Downgrade

Investors bought shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on weakness during trading on Tuesday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $110.00. $42.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $21.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.77 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Hasbro had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. Hasbro traded down ($0.19) for the day and closed at $91.84
HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hasbro to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.
In related news, SVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $1,984,636.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,878.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,971 shares of company stock worth $7,697,608. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). Hasbro had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 46.15%.
Hasbro Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAS)
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.