Traders Buy Shares of Hasbro (HAS) on Weakness Following Analyst Downgrade

Investors bought shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on weakness during trading on Tuesday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $110.00. $42.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $21.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.77 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Hasbro had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. Hasbro traded down ($0.19) for the day and closed at $91.84

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hasbro to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

In related news, SVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $1,984,636.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,878.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,971 shares of company stock worth $7,697,608. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,761,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,472,000 after purchasing an additional 146,319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,893 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 30.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,192,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,698,000 after purchasing an additional 738,949 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,590,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,238,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 426,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). Hasbro had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Hasbro Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

