Traders Buy Shares of Halliburton (HAL) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) on weakness during trading on Monday. $81.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $41.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.65 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Halliburton had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. Halliburton traded down ($0.72) for the day and closed at $34.42

Several research firms have commented on HAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Halliburton from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $648,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 1,159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,170.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $130,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 58.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,024 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

