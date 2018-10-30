Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Switch (SWCH)

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,005 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,126% compared to the average daily volume of 82 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWCH. BTIG Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

Get Switch alerts:

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $253,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 93,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $1,278,839.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,918,401 shares of company stock valued at $21,566,398. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Switch by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,479,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,569 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its stake in Switch by 509.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 5,347,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,378 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,370,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,225,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 844,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intel Corp bought a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,024,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. Switch has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Switch had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Switch will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.