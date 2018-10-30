Tractor Supply (TSCO) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,247 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $16,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 118.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Tractor Supply by 58.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 21,257 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $1,894,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 11,156 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $967,671.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,530 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

