Tractor Supply (TSCO) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $67.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wedbush raised Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO opened at $93.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 140,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $12,703,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,326.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 11,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $967,671.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,530 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,570 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 86,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.