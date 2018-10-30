Toyota Motor Corp (TM) Stake Lowered by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 895.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TM. ValuEngine downgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

NYSE:TM opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52-week low of $114.14 and a 52-week high of $140.99.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $67.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.87 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

