Toro Co (TTC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Toro worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 201.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Toro by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 137.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. Toro Co has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.75 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

In related news, VP Philip A. Burkart sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,038,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,321,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Twomey sold 19,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,158,098.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,917.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,326 shares of company stock worth $3,679,331 in the last ninety days. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

