Torchmark Co. (TMK) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Torchmark worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMK. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Torchmark by 1,298.9% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Torchmark by 22,414.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMK. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Torchmark from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Torchmark from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

In related news, Director Paul J. Zucconi sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $35,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $3,952,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,243 shares of company stock valued at $32,395,055. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Torchmark stock opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Torchmark Co. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Torchmark had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Torchmark Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Torchmark’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

