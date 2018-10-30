TopBuild (BLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect TopBuild to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $605.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.43 million. On average, analysts expect TopBuild to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BLD opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Stephens lowered shares of TopBuild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $81.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

In related news, insider Robert M. Buck sold 17,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $1,375,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John S. Peterson sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $145,827.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,878.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

