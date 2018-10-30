TOP SHIPS (TOPS) Trading Up 3.8%

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 60,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,033,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15.

About TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; three 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, and M/T Stenaweco Elegance; and a 49,737 dwt product/chemical tanker vessel, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills.

