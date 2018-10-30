Top Image Systems Ltd. (TISA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Top Image Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:TISA) will announce sales of $7.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Top Image Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.10 million. Top Image Systems posted sales of $7.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Top Image Systems will report full year sales of $31.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.77 million to $32.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Top Image Systems.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TISA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Top Image Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Top Image Systems in a research note on Friday.

Top Image Systems stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Top Image Systems has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Top Image Systems Company Profile

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems.

