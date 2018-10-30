Timkensteel (TMST) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Timkensteel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.
Shares of Timkensteel stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.21. 372,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,765. Timkensteel has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.87.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the third quarter worth $934,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Timkensteel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 925,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the second quarter worth $211,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timkensteel by 14.9% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 981,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 127,668 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Timkensteel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,563,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 51,288 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Timkensteel
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
