Timkensteel (TMST) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Timkensteel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of Timkensteel stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.21. 372,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,765. Timkensteel has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Timkensteel will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the third quarter worth $934,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Timkensteel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 925,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the second quarter worth $211,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timkensteel by 14.9% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 981,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 127,668 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Timkensteel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,563,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 51,288 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

