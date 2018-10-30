Timken (TKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.58 million. Timken had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 7.60%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Timken updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.18-4.23 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $4.18-4.23 EPS.

TKR traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 823,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,548. Timken has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $173,332.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,610.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $50,950.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

