Tigress Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intel (INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Tigress Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. 39,002,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,661,107. Intel has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,498 shares of company stock worth $163,118. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,516,887 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $119,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 643,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its position in Intel by 8.7% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 18,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in Intel by 14.7% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 126,691 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 625,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.