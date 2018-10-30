THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR (TCKGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

Shares of THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.04 million and a P/E ratio of 4.54. THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.93.

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

