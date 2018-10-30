Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.59 million. On average, analysts expect Third Point Reinsurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPRE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 33,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,127. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPRE. ValuEngine raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $10,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,010,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

