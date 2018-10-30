TheStreet Downgrades Hope Bancorp (HOPE) to C+

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOPE. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hope Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

HOPE stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.01 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Lee Song sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David P. Malone purchased 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,301.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 73,096 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,170,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after buying an additional 25,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 71,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

