TheStreet Downgrades Alaska Air Group (ALK) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Alaska Air Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $61.00 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $57.53 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $200,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,380.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HPM Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.