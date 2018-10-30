TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Given a $27.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price target on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.79. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.40.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 582.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 184,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $971,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,485,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,603,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $1,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,597,419 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,158,800 shares of company stock worth $12,946,562 over the last three months. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Managed Account Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

