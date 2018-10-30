The Sage Group plc (SGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 666.50 ($8.71).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGE shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays cut shares of The Sage Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 495 ($6.47) in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, September 3rd.

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 537.40 ($7.02) on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 613 ($8.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 825.20 ($10.78).

The Sage Group plc provides business management software and services for small and medium sized companies. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. The company serves business owners, bookkeepers, and finance directors.

