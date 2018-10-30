The Coca-Cola (KO) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. The Coca-Cola also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.06-2.10 EPS.

KO stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,960,938. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $195.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie set a $47.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a $45.12 rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Coca-Cola from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.74.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,847. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

