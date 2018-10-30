The Coca-Cola (KO) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.08.

NYSE KO opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. ValuEngine upgraded The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.68.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,847 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

