Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $72.62, but opened at $66.81. Texas Roadhouse shares last traded at $62.51, with a volume of 3905364 shares.

The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.16 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.76%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stephens downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,181.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,023 shares of company stock worth $973,715. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 280,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after buying an additional 56,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.