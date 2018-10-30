Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $5.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.31. 164,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $75.24.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “$69.18” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.12.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $68,714.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,181.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,023 shares of company stock valued at $973,715 in the last 90 days. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.