Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 226.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 6,615,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,109,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,810,000 after purchasing an additional 176,454 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 35.1% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 504,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after purchasing an additional 131,039 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,450,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,811,000 after purchasing an additional 112,228 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,270,000 after purchasing an additional 108,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

Shares of DEI opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.12 million. Analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

