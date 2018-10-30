Tetragon Financial Group Limited (TFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TFG remained flat at $GBX 12.33 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315. Tetragon Financial Group has a 12-month low of GBX 12.23 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.02 ($0.18).

