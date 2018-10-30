Tetra Tech (TTEK) Given a $87.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $87.00 price objective on Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

“We maintain our Buy rating and $87 price target ahead of Tetra Tech’s based on our analysis, review of financial results from peers and recent Hunters Point soil dispute updates.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $63.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $72.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 4.82%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Jan K. Auman sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $135,957.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $494,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 71.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 10.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 35,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.