TELUS Co. (TU) Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2018 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

TU stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. TELUS has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th were given a $0.404 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 5,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

