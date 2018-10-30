Tellurian (TELL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $9.25 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TELL. BidaskClub raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Shares of TELL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.68. 328,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,572. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.63. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

