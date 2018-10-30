Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Position Lifted by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for 1.3% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 2.16% of Teladoc Health worth $129,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 13.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,759,000 after buying an additional 437,136 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 9.8% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 442,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after buying an additional 39,503 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,163,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.23. The stock had a trading volume of 97,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,839. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $89.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.95.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $1,791,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,214,445.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephany Verstraete sold 18,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,346,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,450.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,706 shares of company stock valued at $11,710,929. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.